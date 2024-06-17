Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52817 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9200 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
