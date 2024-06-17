Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52817 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1769 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search