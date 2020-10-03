Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
1850 $
Price in auction currency 1850 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
