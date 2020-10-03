Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
1850 $
Price in auction currency 1850 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1766 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search