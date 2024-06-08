Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
3348 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
