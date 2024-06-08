Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
3348 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

