Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
4928 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - November 18, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - November 18, 2016
Seller Знак
Date November 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1764 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search