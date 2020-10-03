Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
4928 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
