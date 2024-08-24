Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
