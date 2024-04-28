Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
