1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (28) XF (62) VF (33) F (3) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (12) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (6) XF40 (15) VF35 (3) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) F12 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (19) Service NGC (15) RNGA (5) ННР (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (16)

AURORA (12)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (13)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (21)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

MS67 (7)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (2)

Numisbalt (5)

Rare Coins (32)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (8)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (5)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

WCN (2)