Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

