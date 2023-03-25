Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1778 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
