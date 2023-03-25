Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

  • Russian Heritage (3)
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1778 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
