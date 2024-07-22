1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

