1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
