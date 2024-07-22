Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
