Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,850. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
1839 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
1352 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2000
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

