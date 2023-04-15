Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,850. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
1839 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
1352 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
