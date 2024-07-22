Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,850. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
