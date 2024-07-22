Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,850. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1777 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
