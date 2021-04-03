Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3685 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

