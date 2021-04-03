Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3685 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
