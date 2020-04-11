Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
