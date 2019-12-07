Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS65
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS65
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

