Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1850 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
