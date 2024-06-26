Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
