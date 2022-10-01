Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
2325 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1773 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1773 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek
Category
Year
Search