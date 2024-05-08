Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1773 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
