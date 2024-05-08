Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1773 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

