Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 70,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (5)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Spink (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

