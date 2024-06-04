Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 70,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Ars Time (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- DNW (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (6)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Spink (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1772 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search