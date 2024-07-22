Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1771 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
