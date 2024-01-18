Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
