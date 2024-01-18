Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1770 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search