Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
3560 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

