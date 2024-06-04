1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (8) XF (14) VF (19) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) BN (8) Service NGC (6) ННР (2) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Artemide Aste (3)

AURORA (7)

Empire (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (9)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (2)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (8)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (3)

WAG (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)