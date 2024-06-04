Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (9)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1769 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search