1 Kopek 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
