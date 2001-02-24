Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search