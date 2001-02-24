Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
4817 $
Price in auction currency 4600 CHF
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 184 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2000
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search