1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
