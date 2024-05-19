Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (18)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (17)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (3)
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1768 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search