Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (8)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
