Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (8)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 23, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

