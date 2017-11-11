Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 49,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
