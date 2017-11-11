Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 49,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 АМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
34000 $
Price in auction currency 34000 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 АМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1789 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search