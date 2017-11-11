Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 49,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (2)