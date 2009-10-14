Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 7210 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 АМ (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1789 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search