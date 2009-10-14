Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1789 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 7210 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
