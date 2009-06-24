Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 6256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
