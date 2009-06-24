Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1763 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1763 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 6256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1763 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search