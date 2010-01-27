Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 20 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
156705 $
Price in auction currency 140000 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
440000 $
Price in auction currency 440000 USD
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
