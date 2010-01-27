Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 20 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1763 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1763 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
156705 $
Price in auction currency 140000 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
440000 $
Price in auction currency 440000 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 20 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

