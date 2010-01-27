Pattern 20 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)