Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1780. Date designation "178". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Date designation "178". Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1780 . Date designation "178". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
