Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1780. Date designation "178". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Date designation "178". Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1780 Date designation "178" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1780 Date designation "178" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1780 . Date designation "178". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

