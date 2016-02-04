Pattern 2 Kopeks 1780. Date designation "178". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1780 . Date designation "178". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)