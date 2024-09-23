Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 15 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Pattern 15 Kopeks 1763 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern 15 Kopeks 1763 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Henry Seligman

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Henry Seligman (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Henry Seligman - April 12, 1931
Seller Henry Seligman
Date April 12, 1931
Condition VF
Selling price

