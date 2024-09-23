Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 15 Kopeks 1763 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Henry Seligman
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II
