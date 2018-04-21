Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 10 Kopeks 1796. The monogram is simple (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: The monogram is simple
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1796 . The monogram is simple. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 155,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
