Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Kopeks 1796. The monogram is simple (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: The monogram is simple

Obverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1796 The monogram is simple - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1796 The monogram is simple - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 46,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1796 . The monogram is simple. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 155,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1796 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search