Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Plain edge. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1021 g
- Diameter 74 - 84 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search