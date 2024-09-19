Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1021 g
  • Diameter 74 - 84 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

