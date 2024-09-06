Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky". Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky". Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search