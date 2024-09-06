Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky". Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky" Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky" Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky". Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.

Russia Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

