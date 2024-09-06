Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky". Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky". Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.

