Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky". Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Plain edge. Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky". Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,000,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2009.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
77000 $
Price in auction currency 77000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
32472 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
