Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky". Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky" Plain edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky" Plain edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky". Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,000,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2009.

Russia Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
77000 $
Price in auction currency 77000 USD
Russia Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
32472 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky" (Pattern) at auction Empire - November 20, 2009
Seller Empire
Date November 20, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1771 "Pugachevsky", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

