Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge inscription. Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 6,400,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
70914 $
Price in auction currency 6400000 RUB
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3790 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
For the sale of Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
