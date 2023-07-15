Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 6,400,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

