Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge inscription. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" Edge inscription Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" Edge inscription Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1021 g
  • Diameter 74 - 84 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 6,400,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
70914 $
Price in auction currency 6400000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3790 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
