Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)