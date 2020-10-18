Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1021 g
  • Diameter 74 - 84 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction cgb.fr - September 10, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
22088 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 25, 2014
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
62066 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

