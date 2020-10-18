Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1021 g
- Diameter 74 - 84 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Sestroretsk
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1771 "Sestroretsky". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2014.
Сondition
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
22088 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
