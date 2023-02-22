Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 926 g
- Diameter 72,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Sestroretsk
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5159 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1231 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
