Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 926 g
  • Diameter 72,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5159 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (1)
Russia Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Russia Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1231 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - July 31, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date July 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

