Pattern Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1770 "Sestroretsky". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5159 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)