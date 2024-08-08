Poltina 1778 "Type 1777-1778" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1778 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.

