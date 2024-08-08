Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1778 "Type 1777-1778" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 0,65 g
- Pure gold (0,0192 oz) 0,5961 g
- Diameter 12,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1778 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
16567 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
