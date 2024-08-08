Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1778 "Type 1777-1778" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1778 "Type 1777-1778" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1778 "Type 1777-1778" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,0192 oz) 0,5961 g
  • Diameter 12,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1778 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.

Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 551 EUR
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
16567 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 24, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 28, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 17, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1778 at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

