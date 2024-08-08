Poltina 1777 "Type 1777-1778" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1777 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2379 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,700. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition UNC (79) AU (108) XF (168) VF (80) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (8) MS62 (30) MS61 (20) MS60 (3) AU58 (24) AU55 (17) AU53 (9) AU50 (12) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF25 (2) DETAILS (19) Service ННР (12) NGC (75) RNGA (2) PCGS (20) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

