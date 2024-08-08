Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1777 "Type 1777-1778" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1777 "Type 1777-1778" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1777 "Type 1777-1778" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,0192 oz) 0,5961 g
  • Diameter 12,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (454)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1777 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2379 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,700. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Russia Poltina 1777 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search