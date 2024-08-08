Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1777 "Type 1777-1778" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 0,65 g
- Pure gold (0,0192 oz) 0,5961 g
- Diameter 12,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (454)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1777 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2379 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,700. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
