5 Roubles 1789 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1789 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 40,100. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PL (1) Service RNGA (1)