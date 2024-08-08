Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1789 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1789 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 40,100. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.
