Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1781 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1781 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51752 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

