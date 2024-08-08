5 Roubles 1781 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1781 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51752 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)