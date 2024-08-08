5 Roubles 1794 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1794 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)