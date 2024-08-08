Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1794 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Roubles 1794 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1794 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,906

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1794 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.

Russia 5 Roubles 1794 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52774 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1794 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
