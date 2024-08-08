Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1794 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,906
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1794 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.
