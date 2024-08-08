Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1790 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1790 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place December 15, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
