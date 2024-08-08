5 Roubles 1790 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1790 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place December 15, 2009.

Сondition XF (1)