Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1790 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1790 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place December 15, 2009.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1790 СПБ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

