5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,310
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
