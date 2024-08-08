Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,310

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1776 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
