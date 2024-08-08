5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 2,700. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)