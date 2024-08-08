Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 2,700. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.

Russia 5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition AU
Selling price
2550 ₣
Price in auction currency 2550 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

