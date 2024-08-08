Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 2,700. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.
