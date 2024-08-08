Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1777 СПБ "With a scarf". Type 1764-1765. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Type 1764-1765. Restrike

Obverse 5 Roubles 1777 СПБ "With a scarf" Type 1764-1765 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1777 СПБ "With a scarf" Type 1764-1765 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1777 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. Type 1764-1765. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Renaissance Auctions LLC auction for USD 3,217. Bidding took place August 12, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1777 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1777 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

