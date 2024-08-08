5 Roubles 1777 СПБ "With a scarf". Type 1764-1765. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1777 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. Type 1764-1765. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Renaissance Auctions LLC auction for USD 3,217. Bidding took place August 12, 2000.

