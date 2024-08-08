Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1777 СПБ "With a scarf". Type 1764-1765. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Type 1764-1765. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1777 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. Type 1764-1765. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Renaissance Auctions LLC auction for USD 3,217. Bidding took place August 12, 2000.
