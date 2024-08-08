5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) PL (2) Service RNGA (2)