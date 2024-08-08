Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,515

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 PL RNGA
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS65 PL RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

