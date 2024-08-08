Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,26 g
- Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,515
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Russian Heritage (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search