5 Roubles 1796 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1796 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8171 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition F15 ННР
Selling price
3020 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
8780 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
