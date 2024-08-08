Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1796 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1796 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1796 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1796 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8171 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Russia 5 Roubles 1796 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition F15 ННР
Selling price
3020 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1796 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition F15 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1796 СПБ at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
8780 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1796 СПБ at auction Leu - October 22, 2002
Seller Leu
Date October 22, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

