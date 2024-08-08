Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1795 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1795 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1795 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,401

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1795 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 43,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Russia 5 Roubles 1795 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6552 $
Price in auction currency 525500 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1795 СПБ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7802 $
Price in auction currency 480000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1795 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1795 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1795 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1795 СПБ at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1795 СПБ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1795 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

