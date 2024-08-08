5 Roubles 1795 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1795 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 43,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

