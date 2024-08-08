Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1795 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,401
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1795 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 43,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6552 $
Price in auction currency 525500 RUB
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7802 $
Price in auction currency 480000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
