5 Roubles 1794 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,906
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1794 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
