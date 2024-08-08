Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
5 Roubles 1794 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,906

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1794 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint

  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1794 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

